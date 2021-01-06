The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Economy and Industry Ministry approves Israeli cannabis production factory

The Economy and Industry Ministry has approved the establishment of a new factory for the production of cannabis products, the first of its kind.

By ABIGAIL ADLER, IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 6, 2021 05:25
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant. (photo credit: CANBREED)
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant.
(photo credit: CANBREED)
 The Economy and Industry Ministry has approved the establishment of a new factory for the production of cannabis products, the first of its kind, according to a statement released by the Ministry. The cannabis factory, "Covation Center Ltd.", will be located in the Yeruham industrial area. 
The factory is expected to absorb about 50 new employees, and the Ministry intends to invest NIS 1 million in its development and infrastructure. 
"The establishment of the cannabis factory in the city of Yeruham is another step in the direction I set for the development of the country's periphery, regarding advanced production factories and developing sectors," said Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz. "We in the ministry will continue to support the production of new jobs for residents of Israel's periphery." 
The company's complex will include an approved factory for the production of cannabis products, R&D laboratories, quality assurance, a plant for the production of nutritional supplements and cosmetics combined CBD and HMP (HEMP), and storage, packaging, and distribtution centers. 
In 2020, the Knesset was leaning towards cannabis legalization, but ended up pushing off voting on the bill
In December, Israeli cannabis company Panaxia announced that they had become the first company in Israel to receive a commercial license from the Health Ministry to export medical cannabis to Germany.
Medical cannabis patients in Germany, home to the world's fastest growing medical cannabis market outside of the US, received a welcome gift for Christmas Eve  after Israel's leading medical cannabis company, Panaxia, completed its first commercial export of medical cannabis products to the country.
In addition, the IDF recently announced a new reform in which officers and NCOs would no longer necessarily be at risk of criminal charges if they smoke cannabis on leave, and would have the option to receive a plea, a benefit which other soldiers have been entitled to. 




Tags marijuana economy Cannabis employment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by