The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Efforts afoot for compromise on family reunification bill

The law, which was first passed in 2003 as a temporary measure, stops Palestinians who marry Israelis from automatically getting Israeli citizenship, and is opposed by coalition party Ra’am.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 3, 2021 22:18
Raam-Taal at the President's residence 370 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Raam-Taal at the President's residence 370
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
A compromise is brewing within the coalition to overcome the highly charged and politically explosive issue of the family reunification law, which is set for a vote in the Knesset on Monday and due to expire on Tuesday.
The law, which was first passed in 2003 as a temporary measure, stops Palestinians who marry Israelis from automatically getting Israeli citizenship, and is opposed by coalition partner Ra’am (United Arab List).
In addition, Meretz announced on Thursday that it would also vote against extending the law, which is set to expire on Tuesday – giving the new government a severe headache since the right-wing opposition, which supported and extended the law while in power, now refuses to back it.
However, Meretz MK and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej is proposing a compromise whereby the law would be extended by six months during which time a ministerial committee would be established to find a long term solution to the problem, according to a report by N12.
“The citizenship law in its current format has to disappear from the world,” Frej told N12 on Friday.
“A temporary compromise followed by an amendment to the law would be a humanitarian achievement of the first degree,” he continued.
On Thursday, Meretz MKs said that the party would vote against the law if it was brought to a vote on Monday as is.
“The citizenship law should never have entered the statute book of the State of Israel,” Meretz MK Gaby Lasky said on Thursday.
“Meretz has consistently voted against this law and even petitioned the High Court of Justice against it. This is a law which deeply harms the right to equality and discriminates between people. Families have a right to live together, including families living on both sides of the green line.”
Although the Likud, MKs from the Religious Zionist Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism have all voted in favor of extending the citizenship law in the past, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to allow opposition MKs to vote in favor of the bill now because of the severe political problems it is causing the coalition.
Likud MKs have argued that since the coalition was set up with non-Zionist party Ra’am it now has to deal with consequences of that decision.
According to N12, coalition efforts are still ongoing to convince some opposition MKs to vote in favor of the law and allow it to pass despite the opposition of Ra’am and Meretz.
Yamina MK and Coalition Chairwoman Idit Silman reportedly met with senior religious-Zionist religious leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman on Friday to try and get him to persuade Religious Zionist Party MKs to vote in favor.


Tags Knesset Meretz coalition Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Army Radio shouldn't be shut down, but serves no military purpose

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by