Egyptian energy minister in Israel to talk gas cooperation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of his meeting with Molla that Israel and Egypt have become an “energy hub.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 17:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Egyptian Energy Minister Tareq al-Mullah (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Egyptian Energy Minister Tareq al-Mullah
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel and Egypt continued to expand their cooperation on natural gas issues on Sunday, with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla visiting Jerusalem for the first time.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and Molla agreed to work towards an agreement between their countries to connect Israel’s Leviathan gas field to facilities owned by the Egyptian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) company, via an offshore pipeline.
Steinitz said he was “happy and excited” to host Molla, the first Egyptian minister to visit Israel since 2016, who he called his good friend with whom he has “wonderful relations.”
“We established the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, which unites Arab countries with the State of Israel, and I thank Minister El Molla for leading the forum. This is a historic visit, and I feel lucky to host the minister and his staff in Israel,” Steinitz said.
The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers were the founders of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, and Steinitz noted that along with Israel exporting natural gas to Egypt for the past year, this marks the most significant economic cooperation between the countries since peace agreements were signed between them almost 42 years ago.
They also discussed ways to increase the Palestinians’ energy independence, including developing a Gaza marine field, the establishment of a power plant in Jenin and supplying natural gas to the Palestinians.
Molla said that "together with Minister Steinitz, we started together a few years back the expansion of the cooperation in energy which was enhanced by the foundation of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of his meeting with Molla that Israel and Egypt have become an “energy hub.”
“Together we can supply not only our own needs, but the needs of many other countries,” he said. “So it is in this spirit of friendship and cooperation and peace and prosperity that I welcome you to Israel.”
Netanyahu said that, though Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, the addition of four more countries in the past year “is becoming something that can better the lives of all the people in economic terms and we think that this is a great opportunity for regional cooperation – Egypt, Israel and the other countries.”
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said Egypt is a strategic partner for Israel and praised the growing cooperation on energy and natural gas matters.
“I hope that your visit will open the door to visits and cooperation in other areas,” Ashkenazi told Molla.
Israel’s development of its natural gas resources in the past decade have been a boon to its diplomatic standing, especially in the eastern Mediterranean, bolstering ties with Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and other countries in the region.


