Egyptian singer will go to court for snapping a selfie with Omer Adam

The Israeli Foreign Ministry published the photo of Ramadan and Adam hugging in Dubai on Saturday.



الفن دوما يجمعنا.. عرض الإعلامي الإماراتي حمد المزروعي صورة للنجم المصري محمد رمضان مع المطرب الإسرائيلي عومير آدام في دبي pic.twitter.com/sv4X3r5nUb November 21, 2020

I don't ask which country the person who wants to take a photo with me comes from unless they say themselves," Ynet reported.

salute[s] the brotherly Palestinian people."

Acclaimed Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan has been ordered to appear in an Egyptian court after taking a picture with Omer Adam in Dubai , Maariv reported.Arab media outlets reported today that the picture was considered an insult to the Egyptian people.The summons was urgently served by Egyptian lawyer Tariq Mahmoud. Ramadan's case will be heard on December 19 in Cairo.Ramadan responded by saying: "Mahmoud also called on an Egyptian artists and actors organization to suspend Ramadan and initiate an investigation.Ramadan changed his Facebook cover photo to a Palestinian flag this morning. He also tweeted that he "