Egyptian singer will go to court for snapping a selfie with Omer Adam

The Israeli Foreign Ministry published the photo of Ramadan and Adam hugging in Dubai on Saturday.



الفن دوما يجمعنا.. عرض الإعلامي الإماراتي حمد المزروعي صورة للنجم المصري محمد رمضان مع المطرب الإسرائيلي عومير آدام في دبي pic.twitter.com/sv4X3r5nUb November 21, 2020

I don't ask which country the person who wants to take a photo with me comes from unless they say themselves," Ynet reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

salute[s] the brotherly Palestinian people."