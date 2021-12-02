The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Eitan Biran to return to Italy Friday – Italian media

The boy was illegally brought to Israel by his maternal grandfather in September.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 15:32
AMIT WITH little Eitan in Milan (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
AMIT WITH little Eitan in Milan
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Eitan Biran, six, will return to Italy with his aunt Aya Biran on Friday, Italian media reported Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein rejected a final appeal by the maternal grandfather of the child and ordered him to be sent back to Italy by December 12 to live with his aunt, a sister of Eitan’s late father Amit.
Stein’s decision confirmed two lower court decisions despite the November 17 appeal of Shmuel Peleg.
A first lower court ruling in favor of Aya Biran came more than a month ago on October 25.
Biran is the sole survivor of a cable car crash in northern Italy in May. He had been brought to Israel by his Israeli grandfather illegally, according to the court.
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father Amit; his mother, Tal Peleg; his one-year-old brother, Tom; and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itshak Cohen.
Earlier this month, the Italian police issued an international arrest warrant against Peleg and another man, Gabriel Abutbul, an Israeli citizen and resident of Cyprus who was in the car with Peleg during the trip. Abutbul was arrested in Cyprus last week and released on bail.
Since late October, Biran has been living with his aunt, who has remained in Israel.
According to Peleg’s appeal, the lower rulings were faulty because they acted as if the Italian courts had already ruled permanently in favor of the Italian aunt, when they had only granted her temporary custody pending continued legal proceedings.
Further, Peleg argued that the lower courts did not hear all critical evidence for discerning what was in Biran’s best interests.
The lower courts found that Biran had deeper ties and was more acclimated with his Italian family and surroundings than he is with his Israeli family and surroundings.
In addition, the courts had said the grandfather had violated The Hague Convention by removing Biran from Italy without a court ruling.
The Italian court is currently discussing the Peleg family’s request to be assigned the custody of Eitan, even though their chances are considered slim, especially after his kidnapping.
Italian authorities had previously assigned Eitan’s custody to Aya – sister to Eitan’s father Amit – who is a doctor living in the suburbs of Pavia with her husband, Or, and their two daughters who are around Eitan’s age. Eitan’s paternal grandparents also live nearby.
Eitan’s family moved to Pavia five years ago.
The boy spent most of his life growing up in Italy, and there are indications that the parents planned to remain there, at least for the meantime.
The boy’s father had brought the family to Italy in order to attend medical school, but there are also signs that they planned to return to Israel and raise their children in the Jewish state, if not for the tragedy.
Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel, saying he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health after Peleg was excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.
“I have been following this sad story since the beginning,” Pavia’s mayor Fabrizio Fracassi told the Italian daily La Stampa. “I am very happy that the child is coming home.”
The Italian official said that now it will be important for the boy and the family to be left alone, protected from the public eye.
“I ask everyone to show respect,” Fracassi noted. “Eitan needs peace. He needs the love and affection of his new family.”


Tags italy court Eitan Biran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by