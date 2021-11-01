Eitan Biran's grandfather appeals to keep him in Israel

The grandfather of Eitan Biran on Monday filed an appeal with the Tel Aviv District Court to overturn last week's lower court ruling to send the six-year-old back to Italy to live with his Italian-Israeli aunt.

According to the appeal, last week's Tel Aviv Family Court ruling was faulty because it acted as if the Italian courts had already ruled permanently in favor of the Italian aunt, when they had only granted her temporary custody pending continued legal proceedings.

Further, the appeal said that the lower court did not hear all critical evidence for discerning what was in Biran's best interests.

Biran is the sole survivor of a cable car crash in northern Italy in May. He had been illegally brought to Israel from Italy by his Israeli grandfather.

The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit Biran; his mother, Tal Peleg; his one-year-old brother, Tom; and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itshak Cohen.

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

Last week, the lower court found that Biran had deeper ties and comfortability with his Italian family and surroundings than he did with his Israeli family and surroundings.

In addition, the court had said the grandfather had violated The Hague Convention by removing Biran from Italy without a court ruling.

Technically, the grandfather could still seek custody through the Italian courts even if Biran had already gone back to Italy, but his chances would have been viewed as slim.

After a hearing on September 23, the lower court had ordered joint custody for Eitan Biran between his Israeli-Italian aunt and his Israeli grandfather, pending a trial on the issue which took place on October 8.

Italian authorities had previously assigned Eitan’s custody to his aunt Aya, who is Amit’s sister and a doctor who lives with her family, including two daughters around Eitan’s age, in the suburbs of Pavia.

Eitan’s family had moved to Pavia five years ago to allow Amit to study medicine.

The six-year-old was illegally taken to Israel by his grandfather Shmuel Peleg earlier in September. The boy’s paternal relatives are fighting to bring Biran back to Italy.

Immediately after she learned that the child was in Israel, Biran’s aunt filed a request in Italian court, where an investigation against Peleg for suspected kidnapping was opened.

Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel saying he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.

Israeli government officials have been quoted as leaning toward recommending that the issue of permanent custody arrangements be sent back to Italy to decide.

This would be because there is precedent for empowering the country where the difficult situation started to determine the issue.

AYA BIRAN, the paternal aunt of Eitan Biran speaks outside the Tel Aviv court yesterday. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Here, after Eitan’s family died, the custody controversy was created and the abduction all occurred in Italy.

On the other hand, in typical cases under The Hague Convention for determining the custody of minors, the battle is usually between the child’s parents, and there is also often a clearer answer to which country is considered home.

In this case, Eitan spent most of his life growing up in Italy, and there are indications that the parents planned to remain there, at least for the time being.

Yet his father had brought the family to Italy in order to attend medical school, and there are also signs that the family planned to return to Israel and raise their children in the Jewish state if not for the tragedy.

Peleg had accused Aya of keeping the child “hostage,” and of disregarding his Israeli and Jewish identity.

Meanwhile, Peleg hired Benjamin Netanyahu lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur and well-known communications strategist Ronen Tzur, who in the past was an adviser to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Aya hired Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi.

The trial in Israel focused both on the issue of what legal precedents came to bear in light of the unique situation as well as whether Eitan, culturally and linguistically, would find it more natural to spend the rest of his childhood growing up in Italy versus Israel.

In similar cases, each side of the family litigation often tries to keep the trial in the country where they live, reasoning that the judge of the local country is more likely to sympathize with its own citizens and with raising the child locally as opposed to sending the child to a foreign country to be raised.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.