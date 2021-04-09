El Al announces new flights to multiple countries

El Al will offer new flights to Belgrade, Sophia, Paphos, Rhodes, Crete, and Thessaloniki, the company announced this week. These destinations have been added to the list of other cities to which El Al currently provides flights to, including Paris, London, Dubai, Amsterdam and more. The list of cities to which El-Al provides flights will be updated at the end of June, according to the company. El-Al will offer flexible tickets with no fees for ticket changes and allow changes to tickets up until April 2022. All passengers must have a negative coronavirus test from up to 72 hours before departure and must fill out health statements.El Al has said it will offer significant discounts on 25,000 tickets for flights to New York, Miami and Los Angeles during the spring, summer and High Holy Day season.The sale, which runs through April 15, offers tickets starting at $649 in economy class, $1,149 in premium economy and $2,399 in business class for flights scheduled through December 31. Frequent flyer club members will be offered special rates for bonus points and points that combine payment in cash and points, the company said.
