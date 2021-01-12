The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Elbit wins $166 million contract for a UK naval training program

Contract will be performed over a 12-year period.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 12, 2021 17:29
Elbit Systems Hermes 900, with the company's logo in the background (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Elbit Systems Hermes 900, with the company's logo in the background
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Elbit Systems announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK was awarded a contract valued at approximately $166 million (approximately £123 million) from the UK Defence Ministry for the Royal Navy Future Naval Training Program.
According to Elbit, the contract will be performed over a 12-year period.
The program calls for the transformation and modernization of the shore-based training of the Royal Navy including the establishment of the Future Submarine School.
As the provider and integrator of training solutions for the Fischer Consortium, Elbit Systems UK will develop and deliver a new Combat Systems Operator Trainer in the Future Submarine School and modernize and manage legacy synthetic training systems across the Royal Navy, an Elbit statement reads.
Elbit Systems UK will provide new training technologies that will improve Defence Operational Training Capability (Maritime) (DOTC(M)), while facilitating availability and efficiency of legacy capabilities.
Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, said: “The program will be a pathfinder for the Royal Navy’s transformation agenda, with the introduction of enhanced training capabilities at the forefront of personnel achieving their potential and arriving at the front line quicker. We are proud to be a part of the team to deliver next-generation training capabilities to the Royal Navy, following on the success of the Company’s provision of advanced training capabilities to the British Army and the Royal Air Force.”
Employing over 500 people in 10 sites across the UK, Elbit Systems UK has delivered on multiple projects in the UK both independently and in partnership with other British companies, most notably are the Watchkeeper UAV program for the British Army and the UK MOD Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) program.
Elbit Systems UK was also recently selected by UK’s Defence Ministry to provide the MORPHEUS Battlefield Management


