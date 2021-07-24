Emirati politician visits the Central Arava Regional Council

Mariam Almheiri, the State Minister for Food & Water Security in the United Arab Emirates, visited the Central Arava Regional Council last week in cooperation with the HaShomer HaChadash organization and the Israel Foreign Affairs Ministry, a press release stated.

Since 2007, the HaShomer HaChadash organization has worked to ensure a stronger Jewish presence in the Negev and the Galilee.

"We were pleased to host Ms. Almheiri on her first visit to the Arava," said Meir Tzur, Head of the Central Arava Regional Council.

During the visit, Tzur presented the Emirati politician the area's vision for a true partnership and agricultural development based on research and exchange of information.

"The visit is intended to examine collaborations with the UAE in the field of food and water research and the development of advanced agriculture and innovation in a world that may undergo a climate crisis ," Tzur elaborated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Almheiri also visited the local agricultural school, where she spoke with the school's students and was excited to meet Israeli youth who dream of becoming farmers in Israel.

There has been much agriculture reform in recent days, as on Wednesday, it was reported that Israelis are set to enjoy more, cheaper produce , as Israel will recognize European standards for fruits and vegetables, and regulation of produce imported from Europe will be reduced.

Zev Stub contributed to this report.