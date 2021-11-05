The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-IDF intelligence chief: Israel has military capability to strike Iran

Former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said Israel has the capability to strike Iran and that what come after is the difficult part.

By 103FM  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 11:08
AN IAF pilot poses proudly next to an F-35 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
AN IAF pilot poses proudly next to an F-35
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former IDF Military Intelligence Directorate head Amos Yadlin spoke with Nissim Mash'al on 103FM Friday morning and referred to the Iranians' announcement that they would return to the negotiating table on their nuclear program.
"The Americans are preparing for a situation in which the talks with Iran will not succeed. We are in a situation where if there is an agreement it is not good, and if there is no agreement we are going to face the choice of choices for an Israeli prime minister. Israel has the military capability to attack Iran," said Yadlin.
Regarding the possibility of an Israeli attack on Iran, Yadlin said: "Naftali Bennett as prime minister has to decide whether to do nothing or carry out an attack. An attack is the last move after all other strategies have been carried out. I am pleased that we have understood that a budget needs to be allocated, and that military plans need to be updated to the current situation. Israel has the military capability to attack Iran, the problem is not the attack but what happens after it. There are a lot of considerations here."
Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021 (credit: PRESIDENT.IR VIA TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021 (credit: PRESIDENT.IR VIA TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
"The Iranians have recognized the American eagerness under the Biden administration to return to the agreement. For six rounds of talks they have set high demands that even the Democratic administration could not accept. In the end it worked in their favor and now it is pressuring the Americans," the former Military Intelligence Directorate chief explained.
"The 2015 agreement is good in the long run for the Iranians, they want the sanctions removed from them. There is still no need for the military option, but it needs to be more credible, more in the US than here," Yadlin concluded.


Tags IDF Iran amos yadlin Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by