The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Jewish Agency official: Impact economics can save Israel amid COVID-19

Former Jewish Agency official and current National Advisory Board activist Yaron Neudorfer thinks that the country should adopt corporate social responsibilities values amid the corona crisis.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 25, 2020 17:36
Yaron Neudorfer (photo credit: ILYA MALINKOV)
Yaron Neudorfer
(photo credit: ILYA MALINKOV)
To save Israel’s economy, and make sure it’s ready for the post coronavirus reality, the nation should look into the growing business models of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental social and governance (ESG), National Advisory Board (NAB) activist Yaron Neudorfer told The Jerusalem Post.
Grouping these concepts in the larger framework of an impact economy, Neudorfer explains how using money to do good could be the wisest action. 
“The state is already giving a lot of money out, it could tie that money with ecological values at the same time," he said. 
The French government, he said, offered Air France a rescue package of $7.6 billion in April, on the condition it reduces 2005 carbon emissions levels by half by 2030. Israel now attempts to save its own national airline, El Al, but no similar reports have been made in the Israeli case.
“Israel has roughly NIS 2 trillion in pension money,” Neudorfer told the Post. “Can you imagine what would happen is just 10% of that will be invested according to impact values?” 
Some writers, like Naomi Klein, view modern capitalism as a disaster-driven system in which massive upheavals are used to change the rules of the game via the power of the state, such as lowering minimum wage or pushing the retirement age up. The impact option cites Harvard Business School Professor Geroge Serafeim because his article "Corporate Social Responsibility and Access to Finance" argues that it pays to do good. Or, to employ his own words, if you have a high level of CSR you have better access to finance.
The logic is that humans do like to make money, but they also enjoy feeling that their company, service, product or labor has a social value. These shared values mean those who work in the firm care about their work, are more efficient, and are more productive. 
This conceptual framework has question marks. for starters, it might be virtue signaling for businesses.
In July, Al Arz Tahini openly supported the LGBTQ community and received a backlash from conservative Arab clients who vowed never to buy it.
Chick-fil-A, a US fast food company whose CEO known for supporting anti-LGBTQ causes, is willing to walk the CSR path, but does it also enjoy better access to finance? 
In addition, Serafeim says that a “well defined government framework” is needed to measure success. In Israel, the IDF faked data concerning how many ultra-Orthodox men enlisted in 2011. Some 600 men enlisted, but on paper, the figure was 1,200. This went on for years. How could Israelis know if a firm is being honest about its values when the army was not?  
Neudorfer reasons that, while it’s always possible to find fault, one should not dismiss the validity of an impact economy just because some people might exploit it. 
He suggests that the path forward for Israel is impact accounting, which will present share holders with the social and environmental effects of what their firm is doing in addition to the bottom line. 
“When Shaul Elovitch controlled Bezeq the company tanked at the ESG standards and its stocks tanked too. When you manage a business with impact values, you’re getting ahead,” he told the Post


Tags economy economics Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by