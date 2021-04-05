Yeshua added that, "All of the politicians put together for 13 years might be equivalent to one week in volume compared to the requests from the prime minister and his wife [over three years.] Also, the quality was not at the same intensive level of what was here," with the Netanyahus. “At the end of 2012, requests started to come from [Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul] Elovitch to favor positive articles for prime minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara,” to reduce the prominence of and bring down unflattering articles, and to attack competitors like Naftali Bennett.

The drama was palpable with Yeshua revealing Netanyahu’s alleged massive efforts to carry out a public character assassination of Bennett in the exact moments that the Yamina party leader is weighing whether to secure Netanyahu's future as premier or to topple him.

Yeshua was describing the background of Case 4000 , the Bezeq-Walla Affair which is the greatest threat to Netanyahu of the three alleged public corruption affairs.

The allegations are that Netanyahu favored Elovitch’s Bezeq in communications policy in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla website.

Elovitch’s lawyer Jacques Chen shot up to objecting that Yeshua was testifying about new issues not mentioned in the indictment.

He added that the court is due to rule about whether these new issues can be part of the trial later this week and that the prosecution should not raise them until the court rules.

Netanyahu lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur also jumped up objecting to Yeshua referring to attacks he was ordered to post on the Walla website also against Ayelet Shaked and Uri Ariel.

Regarding Chen, the court asked the prosecution to hold off on the disputed evidence until later in the week.

However, regarding Shaked and Ariel, the prosecution quoted from Yeshua’s police statements to show that the evidence was not new.

Ben Tzur then dropped his objection.

Yeshua's testimony followed the prosecution's opening statement earlier Monday.