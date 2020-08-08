The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Facebook affirms, deletes fake profiles calling to harm Netanyahu

Some of Netanyahu's critics have suggested that the posts were part of a "false flag" operation to undermine criticism of the prime minister.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 8, 2020 10:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Home Front Command, August 4, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Home Front Command, August 4, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Three profiles inciting and calling for harm against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were found to be fake, according to Facebook on Friday.
Netanyahu shared a photo on his Twitter page on Wednesday showing a Facebook comment by a woman named Dana Ron calling for his murder, one of the fake accounts, in addition to others calling for physical harm against the prime minister.
Some of Netanyahu's critics have suggested that the posts were part of a "false flag" operation to undermine criticism of the prime minister, who has faced intense protests in Israel over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the government's economic response and the ongoing corruption trial, among other issues. 
"An investigation by our global teams determined that the three profiles are suspected of being fabricated and they have been removed from the platform,” Facebook’s Israel office said in a statement to the public.
On Thursday, Facebook said that it had deleted an account calling for the prime minister's assassination, which the social media giant said "also violated our policy concerning calls for violence and was subsequently deleted along with the account used to publish it.”
“The investigation of the incident in Tel Aviv is underway. I expect the police to get at the truth and bring to justice those responsible. There’s no room for violence for any reason. At the same time, there’s no room for incitement or threats of murder — explicitly or implicitly — against me and members of my family,” Netanyahu said in response to the post at the time.
It was later found that the account of Dana Ron was in fact belonging to an Israeli ex-pat who has been living in Australia for decades. 
Similarly, Yossi Dorfman, an independent journalist, found that Ron was previously named Dana Levi and claims the account is an "Avatar Account," a fictional account created to present a fake reality.

Alon Einhorn contributed to this report. 


