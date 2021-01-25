Facebook blocks Netanyahu bot for seeking private COVID-19 vaccine data

Facebook on Monday blocked a post and a page messenger chatbot from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s page which were soliciting the names and telephone numbers of individuals over 60 who have not received the coronavirus vaccine.The social media giant explained: “Under our privacy policy we do not allow content that shares or asks for people’s medical information. We have removed the offending post and temporarily suspended the Messenger bot, which shared this content, for breaking these rules.” “Both the video and bot messages violate our privacy policies and, by extension, our Developer Policies. We removed the post from the page and blocked the chatbot for 7 days” said a Facebook spokesperson.The Likud responded that Netanyahu cares deeply about the public getting vaccinated and was merely trying to help with the vaccine awareness campaign and maybe to convince some over 60 persons to get jabbed who were still on the fence.It was unclear if in addition to privacy concerns, Netanyahu might have also had some ulterior motive to use the information to try to drum up votes and support among the over 60 population, especially as former Mossad chief Danny Yatom has started a new party targeting elderly voters.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}