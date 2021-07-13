Family of girl killed in car crash donate organs to transplant patients

14-year-old Miril Toema was admitted to the Galilee Medical Faculty with a severe head injury after a serious car accident in Kfar Yassif.

She was there for three days in the children's intensive care unit before her death was determined by medical staff.

Miril Toema and her siblings (Credit: Courtesy of the family.)



People who received life-changing transplants included a 9-year-old girl in Sheba Medical Center who needed a heart transplant, and an 8-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy who both recieved a kidney. Upon her death, her family immediately agreed to donate her organs in order to save as many lives as possible.People who received life-changing transplants included a 9-year-old girl in Sheba Medical Center who needed a heart transplant, and an 8-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy who both recieved a kidney.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"From her terrible death, at least we will be able to save lives," a family member commented.