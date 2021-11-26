The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) organization announced their new Hanukkah campaign on Wednesday, where they will have a virtual candle lighting event for each night of the Jewish holiday which starts next Sunday.

The event will also be attended by Jewish celebrities such as singer Noa Kirel, Fauda actor Yaakov Daniel and Paralympic gold medalist Noam Gershony, as well as IDF officials.

Each night of the event will showcase heroic and life-saving stories that IDF soldiers have had while serving their country.

Founded in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors, the FIDF has been known to hold a number of events in order to support Israel's military.

They held two separate events last September. The first event had the organization raise $2 million at an event celebrating members of the Nahal Haredi Battalion. In the second , they raised over $500,000 for lone soldiers at a private event in New York.

Noa Kirel performing at FIDF Virtual Gala (credit: FIDF)