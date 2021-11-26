The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FIDF to host virtual candle lighting series featuring Jewish celebrities and IDF

Each night of the event will showcase heroic and life-saving stories that IDF soldiers have had while serving their country. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 00:43
The IDF is the ultimate equalizer in Israeli society. To that end, FIDF’s programs provide life-changing opportunities to soldiers of all backgrounds. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The IDF is the ultimate equalizer in Israeli society. To that end, FIDF’s programs provide life-changing opportunities to soldiers of all backgrounds.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) organization announced their new Hanukkah campaign on Wednesday, where they will have a virtual candle lighting event for each night of the Jewish holiday which starts next Sunday.
The event will also be attended by Jewish celebrities such as singer Noa Kirel, Fauda actor Yaakov Daniel and Paralympic gold medalist Noam Gershony, as well as IDF officials.
Each night of the event will showcase heroic and life-saving stories that IDF soldiers have had while serving their country. 
Founded in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors, the FIDF has been known to hold a number of events in order to support Israel's military. 
They held two separate events last September. The first event had the organization raise $2 million at an event celebrating members of the Nahal Haredi Battalion. In the second, they raised over $500,000 for lone soldiers at a private event in New York.
Noa Kirel performing at FIDF Virtual Gala (credit: FIDF)Noa Kirel performing at FIDF Virtual Gala (credit: FIDF)
Just earlier this month, the non-profit organization held its sixth annual bike ride in support of Israel's soldiers.


Tags Hanukkah fidf Menorah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by