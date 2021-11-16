FIDF holds sixth annual ride in Israel in support of IDF soldiers

Over 40 FIDF supporters from across the United States, as well as a group of wounded IDF veterans, embarked on a six-day cycling tour of Israel in support of IDF soldiers.

The cyclists visited several IDF bases in their ride, from the Mount Hermon Army Base to the 91 Gallilee Division, which serves on the border with Lebanon.

FIDF is an NGO established in 1981 that offers social, educational and cultural programs designed to celebrate and honor IDF soldiers.

The wounded IDF veterans were able to participate in the FIDF ride through the NGO's Wounded Soldiers program.

The veterans, who lost their legs during their IDF service during combat, were given prosthetic legs by the FIDF.

The sixth annual FIDF ride in action (credit: GILAD KAVALERCHIK)

"The ride was an unforgettable journey, going from the Galilee and the Golan Heights all the way to Jerusalem," said Gilbert Chaim, an FIDF supporter from Miami.

"We enjoyed 6 days of awesome cycling, great friendships, and good moments to share, all for an important cause: supporting our soldiers and the future of Israel."

"Our annual ride provided an incredible opportunity for FIDF supporters to spend time with Israeli soldiers, experience the land and explore Israel in a fun and challenging way," said FIDF Midwest Executive Director Tamir Oppenheim.