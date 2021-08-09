The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
First orangutan born in Ramat Gan Safari in 11 years named after Olympics

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 02:06
Tokyo the Orangutan with her mother Tana in Ramat Gan safari. (photo credit: YAM SITON)
Tokyo the Orangutan with her mother Tana in Ramat Gan safari.
(photo credit: YAM SITON)
The first orangutan cub to have been born in Ramat Gan Safari in over 11 years will be named Tokyo, in honor of the Olympic Games during which she was born.
Tokyo was born in early July to 12-year-old orangutan Tana, who for the first few days, did not so much as let strangers catch a glimpse of her cub, who hid in her mother's fur.
Safari caregivers have continuously monitored and supervised Tokyo and Tana, who is a first-time mother and therefore is more inexperienced than some of the older orangutans in the Safari.
The safari naming committee chose the name Tokyo in honor of the 2020 Olympic Games and the Israeli athletes competing and winning medals in their respective sports. 
Tokyo is the first ape cub to be born in 11 years, and her wellbeing is of utmost importance, as orangutan numbers around the world continue to dwindle.
Today, only 15,000 orangutans are estimated to still exist in the wild, and they are the most endangered of all the great ape species. Researchers have estimated that the number will be lower by 4,000 within the decade.
This means that zoos, and safaris in particular, go to great lengths in order to preserve the species and increase its numbers with the hope of boosting the wild population.
The main threat faced by orangutans in the wild today is the destruction of their natural habitats, as they are displaced by the planting of palm trees which produce oils used in cosmetics and other industries.


