Tokyo was born in early July to 12-year-old orangutan Tana, who for the first few days, did not so much as let strangers catch a glimpse of her cub, who hid in her mother's fur.

angutans in the Safari. Safari caregivers have continuously monitored and supervised Tokyo and Tana, who is a first-time mother and therefore is more inexperienced than some of the older or

The safari naming committee chose the name Tokyo in honor of the 2020 Olympic Games and the Israeli athletes competing and winning medals in their respective sports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Tokyo is the first ape cub to be born in 11 years, and her wellbeing is of utmost importance, as orangutan numbers around the world continue to dwindle.

Today, only 15,000 orangutans are estimated to still exist in the wild, and they are the most endangered of all the great ape species. Researchers have estimated that the number will be lower by 4,000 within the decade.

This means that zoos, and safaris in particular, go to great lengths in order to preserve the species and increase its numbers with the hope of boosting the wild population.

The main threat faced by orangutans in the wild today is the destruction of their natural habitats, as they are displaced by the planting of palm trees which produce oils used in cosmetics and other industries.