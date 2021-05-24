Five indicted in southern Israel for stealing a vehicle, farm animals

Five gang members were indicted of committing agricultural theft estimated at about NIS 85,000, as well as stealing a car in southern Israel, according to a statement by the Border Police spokesperson. The five were indicted after they were arrested and questioned by Border Police officers. The five are accused of trespassing, stealing farm animals, disassembling vehicles, as well as vehicle theft. All suspects are between the ages of 17-24.The indictment came at the end of months of investigation into a specific gang operating in southern Israel, which is allegedly involved in several break-ins, often damaging property and stealing farm animals and vehicles. Over the course of operation Guardian of the Walls, Border Police forces were often called in in an attempt to curb the Arab-Jewish violence and riots that took place concurrently with the fighting in Gaza.
