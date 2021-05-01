Flags stood at half-mast at Israeli embassies across the world on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the Meron stampede that took the lives of 45 people worshipers celebrating Lag Ba'omer, injuring hundreds of others, early Friday morning.On Sunday, Israel will hold a national day of mourning for the victims, and flags will be placed at half-mast around the country as the country exits Shabbat. Here are some images from Israeli embassies from around the world raising their flags to half-mast:
