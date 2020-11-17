Following murder, Knesset to investigate failure to prevent abuse

Following the murder of a 37-year-old woman by her ex-husband in the Arab city of Arrabe in northern Israel, the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality will launch a subcommittee intended on investigating the incapability of local authorities to prevent domestic abuse and violence.The woman, a mother of five children, was killed when her ex-husband, 40-year-old Rabiy’a Kna’ana, when he crashed into her car and proceeded to stab her several times in the back and chest with a screwdriver, before driving away. Police have been searching across the region for the murderer to no avail. Kna’ana had previously served a prison sentence for offenses unrelated to domestic violence. A decade prior, he had been arrested for firing a gun towards local businesses in Arrabe due to his opposition to the drinking of alcohol. His ex-wife, the victim, was – according to the Aman Center for Combating Violence in Arab Society – the 17th woman murdered in the Arab sector in Israel since the beginning of the year.The head of the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality MK Oded Forer (Israel Beytenu) said that the committee cannot go on without making sure that the proper effort to prevent the next murder is being made.“I say to the ministries, the police, the courts and the Israel Prison Service: prepare yourselves,” Forer said. “The writing was on the wall.”Indeed, Forer told The Jerusalem Post that “in the Public Security Ministry, the battle against domestic violence is not even a goal.”“[Public Security Minister Amir] Ohana published a list of his eight goals for the police that they must deal with during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “The fight against domestic violence is not even there. The fight against violence towards women is not even there. It is a complete basic misunderstanding of the situation we are in.”
He explained that former interior security minister Gilad Erdan had promised during the first coronavirus wave that on September 1, a unit would be created to track men who were released from prison who had been imprisoned for domestic assault."They are usually prisoners who have a behavioral pattern that tends to be repetitive," he said. "As you can see, there is no such unit now. All we get from [Ohana] is that he is looking into it, but in the meantime the situation is not getting any better."