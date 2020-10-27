The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Food thrown out in front of IDF soldiers who arrived late to cafeteria

"The soldiers immediately received a varied and complete response to breakfast in a separate and orderly manner, such as packaged dishes and sandwiches."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 08:18
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
About 200 soldiers at the IDF's Ir HaBahadim training base who arrived late to the cafeteria on Monday morning watched as large amounts of food were thrown out in front of them, as they were told by workers that they could not eat since they arrived late.
The IDF Spokespersons Unit called the incident "abnormal" and stressed that there was no place for such behavior.
 
"In the training campus, the entrance to the cafeteria is done according to pre-defined and agreed hours in order to create regulation for soldiers to enter the dining room," said the IDF Spokespersons Unit. "As for the video, the clearing of the food was seen at the end of breakfast time when the soldiers did not arrive for the meal at the set time."
"The incident is being clarified with the civilian concessionaire, who operates the cafeteria, and procedures regarding the entry of soldiers into the dining room have been specified to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the future," added the IDF Spokespersons Unit. "It should be noted that the soldiers immediately received a varied and complete [breakfast] in a separate and orderly manner, such as packaged dishes and sandwiches."


