Food thrown out in front of IDF soldiers who arrived late to cafeteria

The IDF Spokespersons Unit called the incident "abnormal" and stressed that there was no place for such behavior.

200 חיילים הגיעו היום לחדר אוכל בעיר הבהדים רק ב8:30 (שלא באשמתם כמובן). אז המנהלים סגרו את הדלתות, ומול העיניים של החיילים זרקו את האוכל לפח. צפו pic.twitter.com/uFYrLuNnXj October 26, 2020

"In the training campus, the entrance to the cafeteria is done according to pre-defined and agreed hours in order to create regulation for soldiers to enter the dining room," said the IDF Spokespersons Unit. "As for the video, the clearing of the food was seen at the end of breakfast time when the soldiers did not arrive for the meal at the set time."

"The incident is being clarified with the civilian concessionaire, who operates the cafeteria, and procedures regarding the entry of soldiers into the dining room have been specified to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the future," added the IDF Spokespersons Unit. "It should be noted that the soldiers immediately received a varied and complete [breakfast] in a separate and orderly manner, such as packaged dishes and sandwiches."