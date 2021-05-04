Foreign diplomats express their condolences for Meron disaster

Dozens of ambassadors and diplomats from across the world shared their condolences in the memory of the loss of the 45 victims of the Meron disaster, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.Several foreign diplomats based in Israel met with Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, who thanked them for their expressions of solidarity. The various foreign diplomats wrote their thoughts in a book of condolences. The virtual book of condolences also received messages of grieving. Some of the diplomats who left messages were from countries with which Israel has no official diplomatic relations with."This morning I met many foreign Ambassadors and Diplomats who came to the MFA to leave messages of condolence following the disaster at Mount Meron." Ashkenazi said on his twitter account. "I thank them for their support and solidarity which shouldn’t be taken for granted. These are difficult days."
Among the notable messages on the matter, there were the words of Pope Francis, who expressed his “closeness” to the people of Israel in the wake of the deadly Lag Ba’omer catastrophe at Mount Meron.Ashkenazi also spoke with the American secretary of state Antony Blinken, the UAE's foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita and the Spanish foreign minister Arancha González Laya. He also received texts to his personal cell phone from ministers from across the world on the matter.
