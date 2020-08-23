The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Jerusalem chief dayan Rabbi Zalman Nechemia Goldberg dies at 89

"He was the son in law of the great Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach but he earned his own greatness. "

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 01:03
The Jewish Cemetery on the Mount of Olives (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Jewish Cemetery on the Mount of Olives
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former chief justice (dayan) of the Jerusalem Rabbinical High Court Rabbi Zalman Nechemia Goldberg passed away Thursday night at the age of 89.
Goldberg was hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem last week after suffering a stroke, according to multiple media reports.
He is survived by his wife, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to Collive.
After moving to Israel from Belarus at a young age, Goldberg studied at multiple yeshivas throughout the country. His tenure as chief dayan of the Jerusalem Rabbinical High Court lasted several years, and he was noted by many for having thorough understanding of medical, technological and legal issues.
Following his death, he was eulogized in a Facebook post by one of his former students.
"Today is a sad day," the former student wrote.
"We’ve lost one of the greatest rabbis of our generation. That is no exaggeration. And while we have unfortunately lost a number of true greats in recent months and years, I have not posted about them because I did not have anything original to offer. Upon the loss of Rabbi Zalman Nechemia Goldberg today, however, I feel compelled to share some thoughts because he was not as well known or widely revered as he should have been. That’s because he was an incredibly warm and giving person, and an absolutely unparalleled scholar, but he was even more humble. When other rabbis disagreed with him, he always deferred. When I asked him for guidance, he shared some suggestions but left it to us to determine the proper path forward. He was reluctant to see himself as a decisor of Jewish law and thus didn’t publish works of responsa or put his name on the many policies that he contributed to. But behind the scenes he was influential in crucial areas of the most complicated halachic issues and communal concerns.
"He was too open to working with the State of Israel for many haredim, and too haredi for many Modern Orthodox, but several of the greatest rabbis I know turned to him for guidance in their most difficult questions."
The eulogy further noted that "he was the son in law of the great Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach but he earned his own greatness.
"He was the ultimate embodiment of humility, piety and Torah scholarship. This doesn’t necessarily lead to fame, but makes the world a much brighter place. Today’s loss brings painful darkness to the world, and obligates us, especially his students, to do our part by emulating his character traits and dedication to Torah to try to bring back as much of that light as possible."
Goldberg was buried at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.


Tags Jerusalem rabbi rabbinical court death judges
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by