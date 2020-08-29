Four men arrested after brawl at a Dead Sea hotel

Four men were detained for interrogation at the Arad police station in southern Israel on Friday following a fight that broke out at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in the Dead Sea.

Videos which circulated on social media show several men shouting and throwing both fists and plastic chairs at one another as the lifeguard attempts to separate them. Stunned bystanders can be heard yelling for the men to stop in the background.

"[We] apologize for the fight that developed on the hotel premises. The case has been handed over to the police." The hotel said in a statement, in response to the incident.

The incident is reminiscent of a 2018 brawl at a hotel in Eilat, in which Israeli tourists started a massive brawl, earning them a ban from the city.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death during a brawl between two groups of young people at a popular Rishon Lezion beach.

