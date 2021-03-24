The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four suspects arrested in attack on Border Police in the north

The soldiers used pepper spray to fend off the attackers and managed to arrest two suspects on the spot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2021 10:01
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Four residents of the city Bir al-Maksur were arrested in suspicion of attacking Israel Border Police at the entrance to the village Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson report.
The border police clarified, "We have zero tolerance for attacks on police officers. We will work to bring the perpetrators to justice."
Border Police soldiers noticed a suspicious motorcycle at a gas station near the entrance to the northern village. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the driver was a 17-year-old resident of the village without a license and the motorcycle did not have any plates. 
During the inspection, dozens of people gathered at the scene, and some began to violently attack the soldiers with kicks and punches. The soldiers used pepper spray to fend off the attackers and managed to arrest two suspects on the spot. An additional two were arrested later.
At the end of the incident, three soldiers were sent to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for medical treatment with light injuries. Two soldiers were released soon after, while the third is still hospitalized with a possible broken foot.
The motorcycle driver, his brother, father, and another suspect, all residents of the village between the ages of 20-50, were arrested for a further investigation by Israel's police.

"We are talking about an incident that began with a routine inspection of a suspicious vehicle that quickly developed into a fight and violence against the soldiers who acted professionally and diligently. We will not allow any harm to come to soldiers who are doing their job to protect citizens. We have zero tolerance towards criminals and are working to bring them to justice," emphasized the border police. 


Tags Israel Border Police violence Attack
