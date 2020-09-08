Friedman still living in Herzliya residence despite Adelson deal

Though US billionaire Sheldon Adelson is buying the Herzliya residence of the US ambassador for the sum of NIS 300 million, US Ambassador David Friedman will still continue to live there, Globes reported Monday.Though earlier reports suggested Friedman and his family had moved to Jerusalem, which would be in line with his office's relocation to the city in May 2018, a recent report by Channel 13 discovered that this was not the case. While filming a clip on the Herzliya seafront cliffs near the residence, Channel 13 comedian Guy Hochman was stopped by armed guards, as Friedman's family could be seen near the residence's swimming pool, Globes reported.While this revelation contradicts prior reports, it also makes sense upon retrospect. While Friedman does have an apartment in Jerusalem, it does not meet necessary security requirements. The former US consulate on Agron street is also not suitable for any tenants to move in, as it must undergo major renovations. And regardless, Friedman's children still attend school in Even Yehuda, which is a difficult and impractical commute from Jerusalem, Globes reported.The sale of the house is still being rushed, however and it appears Friedman and his family will still move out in the end. According to a spokesperson from the US Embassy in Israel, "The Embassy will vacate the Chief of Mission Residence in spring of 2021," Globes reported.
