The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

From Chicago and Baltimore to Har Nof, Jerusalem

“Nothing happens unless we first dream.” – Carl Sandburg, American poet

By MICHAEL HOFFMAN  
MAY 21, 2020 13:14
Roxanne, 66, and Ross Abrams, 72 (photo credit: ABRAMS FAMILY)
Roxanne, 66, and Ross Abrams, 72
(photo credit: ABRAMS FAMILY)
Why was that night very different from all other nights? Because...
We’ll get to that. But first, the backstory.
As a young girl growing up in Philadelphia, Roxanne had a clear sense that Israel was home. As a teenager, she was hoping that 1967 would be the year of her first trip, but the Six Day War, with its miraculous victories and Jerusalem reunification, intervened. But what parents would permit their child to visit a dangerous war-torn place? In 1970, Roxanne was a high school graduate, still dreaming of traveling to Israel. Her Jewish observance and command of Hebrew had progressed over the years, and Israel was still a focus. But, again, her parents said no. Did we mention that her parents had never journeyed out of the United States?
Her future husband, Ross, had no particular Israel inclinations. Ross grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. At its peak, Charleston was home to a couple of thousand self-identified Jewish families – many unaffiliated with Charleston’s two synagogues. His background was similar to many American boys of that era – he was the star student of the afternoon Hebrew school, had a bar mitzvah, and not much after that.
Ross was attending the University of Philadelphia Medical School when he met Roxanne, who was about to start Bryn Mawr College. They gradually became inseparable, and they were married in 1972. Ultimately, Ross became a doctor specializing in radiation oncology and Roxanne received her master’s degree in pastoral counseling.
Many dreams attained – still more to come.
The Abrams’s first-ever trip to Israel was in 1984. With their children (ages nine and three at that time), they were booked on a family program featuring no fancy hotels. They stayed in a yeshiva dormitory in Kfar Haroeh, which is located between Netanya and Hadera. It is now a thriving religious moshav with over 1,500 residents. At that time, it had about 1,000 residents, an open-air shul and two features that impressed them the most: a huge silo prominently topped by a menorah; and, the makolet (small market) where everything was kosher! For Ross, this was quite a change from Charleston, West Virginia. For Roxanne, this place of dusty roads was the “real Israel” that she longed for.
For professional reasons, the Abrams moved from Durham, NC to Silver Spring, Maryland; Milwaukee; Boston; Baltimore; and Chicago. By 2006 they were thinking about moving to Israel. In 2007, they bought an apartment in Jerusalem. Roxanne would visit several times a year to focus on her Jewish learning, primarily at the Shearim seminary in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood. Ross would come occasionally, as he was quite busy as chairman of the radiation oncology department at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Israel was gradually becoming the center of Roxanne’s life. In 2018, Ross retired. At the end of that year, they together moved to Jerusalem.
Now to the most recent dream. Rewind to this past Passover. Corona. Lockdown. Families separated from their loved ones. Grandparents forbidden from attending Seder with their grandchildren. Three Abrams children and 10 grandchildren are living in the US. But their daughter, son-in-law and five granddaughters reside in Jerusalem. As observant Jews, a Zoom Seder was out of the question.
On Sunday, March 29, at 1:36 p.m., Roxanne posted the following message on the Har Nof listserv:
I had a vision last night that I’d like to share with you, and then ask everyone to be part of sharing it. As I was changing after Shabbat, I heard the lovely voice of a child somewhere nearby practicing “Ma Nishtana.” It was delicious, and I thank this anonymous neighbor for the lovely moment. Then I heard, in my mind, something a bit different. I heard all of the children of Har Nof singing “Ma Nishtana” on Leil Seder – all of them together, from their balconies. I imagined a beautiful spring evening, on which all of the grandparents and great grandparents in the neighborhood could leave their emptier-than-usual tables and hear, in safety and good health, the sound that they are longing for. We can pick a time... and have a shared experience that reminds us that yes, this night is different from what we hoped and expected, but we are celebrating ge’ula [redemption] in the past, present and future...
8:30 p.m. was chosen. What followed from the listserv posting was an explosion of transmission in all areas of social media. Endorsements followed from key religious leaders, including Rav Chaim Kanievsky and Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein.
The event was promoted in many places, including Radio Kol Chai, and Israel Radio News. The Jerusalem Municipality made Hebrew and English videos that were placed on Facebook The result: Tens of thousands of children all across Israel appeared at 8:30 p.m. on Seder night – on their balconies, at their windows and in their gardens – to chant the “Ma Nishtana.” This magical serenade uplifted the spirits of thousands of grandparents, forlorn that a miniscule, aggressive virus had prevented them from hearing that chant from their own grandchildren. As one appreciative grandparent wrote to Roxanne: “The chorus of young voices last night was so magical, so invigorating, so nurturing, so absolutely beautiful.”
Ross was employed at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem until the recent disruptions. Roxanne is a tutor at the Shearim seminary in Jerusalem. They raised three daughters and one son and currently are privileged to have 15 grandchildren, kein yirbu. Roxanne commented, “I had an idea and promoted it. There may have also been some others who also thought of it. The more people who thought of it, the better it is.”
Why was that Passover night very different from all other nights? One listserv posting did it. Just ask the “Ma Nishtana” balcony/window/garden kids and their grandparents. For as Carl Sandburg wrote, nothing happens unless we first dream. Thanks, Roxanne.


Tags Israel aliyah United States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by