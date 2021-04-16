Gantz discusses reforming IDF Disabled Veterans Department

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held meetings today regarding the necessary reform in the Disability Rehabilitation Department in the Ministry of Defense. Gantz met with representatives of Disabled Army Veterans Organization. Itzik Saidian set himself on fire last week across from the defense ministry’s rehabilitation department. The incident occurred two days before Israel's Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars.Saidian is currently in critical condition at Sheba Medical Center. After his self-immolation, many gathered in protest calling for reform for how the state treats disabled IDF veterans.A 26-year-old veteran of the Golani Brigade, Saidian was diagnosed with PTSD after seeing combat action during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.The defense minister also hosted an internal meeting with Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj.-Gen.(Res.) Amir Eshel and activist Ziv Shilon, known for having been severely wounded in the Gaza strip after losing his left arm in battle in 2012.At the meetings it was agreed to expand the inspection and establish an immediate action team with all parties, including representatives of the Ministry of Defense, experts, representatives of the public and representatives of the Disabled Army Veterans Organization.The meeting comes shortly after disabled IDF vet
The Disabled Army Veterans Organization welcomed the progress being made but said in a statement that until they saw the results of these promises they would continue to fight for change.They invited the public to join them at a protest on Sunday morning outside of the Ministry of Defense in the Kirya, to help spread the message of "enough of the abandonment, enough of the mistreatment of disabled army veterans."