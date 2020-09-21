The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz instructs IDF to begin preparations for coronavirus field hospital

The field hospital would have some 200 beds.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 16:31
Overview of the IDF emergency field hospital in Nepal (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Overview of the IDF emergency field hospital in Nepal
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As Israeli hospitals reach full capacity in their coronavirus wards, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the IDF to begin preparations to open a field hospital.
Gantz held a situational assessment with the Director General of the Defense Ministry Maj.-Gen.(ret.) Amir Eshel, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin, and Chief Medical Officer Brig.-Gen. Prof. Alon Glazberg on Monday regarding the handling of the pandemic by the defense establishment.
Following the assessment and a review by the IDF’s medical corps, Gantz instructed the military to “immediately prepare to establish a field hospital in accordance with the needs of the healthcare system,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
According to the defense ministry,  the preparation of the opening of the field hospital will be carried out with the Health Ministry and “will be implemented only in accordance with the urgent need of the health system.”
The field hospital would have some 200 beds on the basis of the allocation of doctors, nurses and paramedic from the IDF.
According to professionals, the establishment of a field hospital will be more efficient in terms of managing and training the troops in one hospital focused on the coronavirus than dispersing medical personnel in different departments in different hospitals.
As the preparations are expected to take several weeks and has implications for the IDF by reducing the number of medical personnel across the forces, Gantz ordered the work to begin before the winter when the health system is expected to need it.
The announcement came several hours after Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and Assusta Medical Center in Ashdod stopped intake for coronavirus patients as their wards are at full capacity.
Israel currently has 52,577 active cases and 1,256 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak of the deadly virus.
While the IDF’s field hospitals have been recognized by WHO as being one of the best in the world, achieving the agency’s first-ever Type 3 rating in 2016, military sources have said that they are not equipped to handle pandemics like the coronavirus rather patients following natural disasters such as earthquakes.
Ganz also instructed the defense establishment to  prepare for further reinforcement of the police forces in the event of a continuation or expansion of the nation-wide lockdown and to begin work on an exit strategy from the current lockdown.


Tags Benny Gantz IDF idf medical corps Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by