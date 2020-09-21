Gantz instructs IDF to begin preparations for coronavirus field hospital

As Israeli hospitals reach full capacity in their coronavirus wards, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the IDF to begin preparations to open a field hospital.

Gantz held a situational assessment with the Director General of the Defense Ministry Maj.-Gen.(ret.) Amir Eshel, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin, and Chief Medical Officer Brig.-Gen. Prof. Alon Glazberg on Monday regarding the handling of the pandemic by the defense establishment.

Following the assessment and a review by the IDF’s medical corps, Gantz instructed the military to “immediately prepare to establish a field hospital in accordance with the needs of the healthcare system,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

According to the defense ministry, the preparation of the opening of the field hospital will be carried out with the Health Ministry and “will be implemented only in accordance with the urgent need of the health system.”

The field hospital would have some 200 beds on the basis of the allocation of doctors, nurses and paramedic from the IDF.

According to professionals, the establishment of a field hospital will be more efficient in terms of managing and training the troops in one hospital focused on the coronavirus than dispersing medical personnel in different departments in different hospitals.

As the preparations are expected to take several weeks and has implications for the IDF by reducing the number of medical personnel across the forces, Gantz ordered the work to begin before the winter when the health system is expected to need it.

The announcement came several hours after Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and Assusta Medical Center in Ashdod stopped intake for coronavirus patients as their wards are at full capacity.

Israel currently has 52,577 active cases and 1,256 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

While the IDF’s field hospitals have been recognized by WHO as being one of the best in the world, achieving the agency’s first-ever Type 3 rating in 2016, military sources have said that they are not equipped to handle pandemics like the coronavirus rather patients following natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Ganz also instructed the defense establishment to prepare for further reinforcement of the police forces in the event of a continuation or expansion of the nation-wide lockdown and to begin work on an exit strategy from the current lockdown.