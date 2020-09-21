The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gamzu: '5,000 new infections a day means 25 dead. Avoid gatherings!'

Gamzu opposed tightening the closure while the Health Ministry prefers not to wait given the worsening morbidity situation.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 12:13
With the ongoing fighting between the coronavirus cabinet and the Health Ministry over the tightening (or not) of the coronavirus restrictions due to the morbidity situation, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu addressed the alarming rise in morbidity on Monday morning saying that "the people need to wake up, we are in a state of emergency."
"Every day we have 5,000 new infections - keep in mind that it is 25 dead. It's young people too, and it drives the country crazy," he stressed on Monday morning speaking to Israel's Reshet Bet radio station, after 2,565 new coronavirus cases were reported in Israel on Monday morning, among them 643 in serious condition, with 170 intubated.
Gamzu warned that the situation is extremely serious and called on the citizens of the country to wake up and avoid gatherings.
"All the people who gather and look for loopholes - you have to understand, and I really trust the Israelis - this is our test at the moment. This does not suit us, this is not our country. The people need to wake up."
The corona cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss the worsening morbidity situation and provide an answer to the question of whether the steps taken so far are sufficient and in line with the changing situation, or whether the government should make a decision to tighten the closure.
The Health Ministry and other experts proposed, regarding the aggravation of the situation and the increasing morbidity in the country, to decide on adding significant restrictions on work in the private sector, and on tightening enforcement in synagogues with a proposal to hold prayers only in open areas. All additional restrictions are expected to take effect after Yom Kippur.
Gamzu opposed tightening the closure and calls for a chance to limit existing ones, so as not to inflict a fatal blow on the economy, while the Health Ministry, including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, prefers not to wait given the increasing number of patients in serious conditions.
Referring to his position on holding demonstrations at this time, he said that "we need to understand that we are in an emergency, this is a war."
"We are in this week with 800 critically ill patients, and that requires a change in the behavior of all of us," he continued. "It should be avoided as much as possible, it is critical for all of us."
When asked if the demonstrations could be a corona incubator, Gamzu answered that "it can be, any gathering can be contagious, it doesn't matter what kind of gathering," adding that "people from another sector see a demonstration and tell themselves that people can be gathered in a similar way anywhere else in the country."
"When we take 1,000 people, there is a good chance that there is a corona patient among the demonstrators," he added. 
"We currently need to focus on one goal - reducing morbidity. There will be time for demonstrations afterwards."
Over Rosh Hashanah, with the country under lockdown, the streets were nearly empty – reminiscent of scenes from the first lockdown. Only a few dozen worshipers arrived at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem to pray on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Police said they issued some 2,800 tickets on Saturday. Officers cited 629 people not wearing masks in public spaces and another 2,044 were handed out to those who ignored the rule on traveling no more than a kilometer from home for a non-approved reason. A smaller number of fines were given for other offenses.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Ronni Gamzu
