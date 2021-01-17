Gantz: Whoever prays in a synagogue, mosque puts life of others in danger

Defense Minister Benny Gantz criticized on Sunday haredim and Arabs for mass-violations of corona rules.“Whoever opens a talmud-torah; whoever prays in a synagogue, a mosque, or a church; whoever meets with a large number of people - is putting lives of others in danger,” Gantz said. The defense minister toured at the Alon Command Center on Sunday and said that later this week he will reevaluate his position regarding the continuance of the current closer. He also said that he supports reopening the education system before anything else.“We will work this week on [the strategy regarding] getting out of the closure; on opening the green islands and opening the culture [world] with the green passport and, on reopening back businesses,” Gantz said.“We will keep pushing for the education system to be the first to return to operate. We should start talking immediately with teachers regarding giving back schooldays during the summer and the upcoming vacations. We should reward them, and in order to do so, we need to start the talks with them right now.Gantz also stressed the importance of abiding by the closure rules, side-by-side with the mass-vaccination operation.“The vaccines are not a goal, they are a mean to return to a right, healthy, day-to-day life,” he said.
"We will determine [how quick it will happen] will be the cooperation of the public and the discipline of each and every one of us, in a way that will allow us to overcome this pandemic."We want to see the numbers [of new daily patients] going down, and the number of vaccines going up," he said."We want to see the R going down. Since we already entered a nationwide lockdown, we should exhaust this tool," he added.