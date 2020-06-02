Gas cos. threaten: Allow techs into homes despite corona or lose service

A., an elderly Israeli, told Ynet "they told me that it was time for a periodic test, that was pushed off because of the coronavirus." When A. insisted that she didn't even allow her children into the house because she's at-risk, the company threatened to cut off her gas if she didn't allow a test by June 1.

Gas regulations require a test every five years and prohibit providing gas without the tests and repairing leaks. The Energy Ministry had pushed off tests that were planned to take place between March 10 and May 10 for an extra two months.

"A gas facility that hasn't been tested as needed can be dangerous and without testing it is prohibited for the gas company to provide gas to the apartment," said the Energy Minister to Ynet. "With the return of the economy to routine, there is no escape from the tests. It is recommended to conduct the tests without contact with the resident. The customer can demand that the technician wear gloves and a mask. In specific cases of customers at-risk, the companies can push off the test until the end of the extension period."

There is some confusion concerning when the end of the extension period is, as PazGaz told customers that it ends on June 1, while Dor Gas said it ends on June 25.

The Israel Consumer Council stated that companies don't need to cut off customers who refuse a test due to fears of the coronavirus unless there's a concern of a malfunction. A source in one of the gas companies told Ynet that "gas companies know enough to identify gas facilities with a potential high risk - based on the age of the system and the findings of the last test - and on these they should insist on conducting a test."

