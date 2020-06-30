The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gov't approves reinstated coronavirus restrictions

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 30, 2020 00:52
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry have announced in a joint message on Monday night that the government has approved, through a telephone survey, the reinstated coronavirus restrictions, following the decision made by the coronavirus cabinet earlier on Monday. 
According to the decision of the coronavirus cabinet, weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs (or similar events for other religions) will be limited to 250 people. Other events will be capped at 50 participants.
From July 10 to July 31, weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs (or similar events for other religions) taking place in closed venues will not exceed half of the capacity allowed in the building, and in any case will not exceed 100 people (the number of participants allowed in an event taking place outdoors will be 250.)
The decree approved by the government will be passed on to approval of a designated Knesset committee.
The message also stated that the Health Ministry will release a plan regarding the activity of daycares during coronavirus, as well as instructions for higher education exams, taking place these days across Israel's universities and colleges.
The message ended with a reminder by the Health Ministry to follow the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Israel.


