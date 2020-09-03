The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine; What's Moshe Lion's secret?

Movers and shakers in Israeli society.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 15:09
MAYOR MOSHE LION (center) and MK Ze’ev Elkin (second from left) cut the ribbon at the opening of a relief center for city businesses in mid-May. In attendance: Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (right) and city councilman Yehuda Ben-Yosef (left), who holds the city’s Business portfolio (photo credit: NOAM MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY/MAYOR’S OFFICE)
MAYOR MOSHE LION (center) and MK Ze’ev Elkin (second from left) cut the ribbon at the opening of a relief center for city businesses in mid-May. In attendance: Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (right) and city councilman Yehuda Ben-Yosef (left), who holds the city’s Business portfolio
(photo credit: NOAM MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY/MAYOR’S OFFICE)
■ ANYONE who has not seen Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion in a long time does a double take when they finally do see him.
Whereas so many posts on social media complain of weight gain during isolation and lockdown, because people haven’t got much else to do other than eat, and comfort foods tend to add to one’s bulk, the mayor, during this same time frame, has developed a very svelte appearance. A little on the heavy side when he first came into office, he is now smartly slim. Efforts by journalists to pry the secret of his new image from his spokesmen proved fruitless, both literally and figuratively.
The mayor’s weight loss and how he did it is treated as his private business, but if he really cares about his electorate, beyond keeping the streets clean, adding extra public chairs and benches in every neighborhood, providing guidance for the unemployed and pushing forward with urban renewal, he could also help Jerusalemites to trim off unwanted kilos, so that they, too, could grin when they look in the mirror.
■ ASIDE FROM “Hatikvah” and “Hava Nagila,” one of Israel’s most widely known and best loved songs is “Jerusalem of Gold,” which served as a backdrop for a four-generation YouTube performance by the Iskowitz family of Rehavia.
A musical family that loves to sing, it is head by the 104-year-old matriarch Ida Iskowitz, who still sings, as do her son Yaakov, her grandson Natan and her great-grandson Yair. About two years ago, somewhat in advance of Yair’s bar mitzvah, Natan had an idea that he wanted to do something special that involved all four generations of the family. He discussed it with his wife, Hudi (Yehudit), who encouraged him to go ahead with it, and thus, over a two-year period, the video was filmed and edited, with all four generations singing bits and pieces of “Jerusalem of Gold,” as Yair traversed historic parts of the city. The singers all feature individually on the video, including Natan’s father, Yaakov Yosef (formerly known as Joel Jay),who served as a US Army chaplain for 20 years before making aliyah in 1988.
The Iskowitz family actually made aliyah twice from the United States, first in December 1949, returning to Ida’s native Pennsylvania in January 1956.
The Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel was founded during the period that Ida and her late husband, Harry, initially lived in Israel. She was the organization’s first secretary. After returning to America, she worked as a teacher and also wrote a book about creative dramatics. Her family was always impressed with her ability to meet any challenge head-on
Following her retirement, she moved to Hollywood, Florida, in 1978, and in 2004 decided to make aliyah a second time, to be with her family. She lives in the Nofei Yerushalayim retirement complex, where she leads an active life. When her grandson Natan was in the last stages of making the video, the pandemic had already taken hold, and he wasn’t sure if the family would be permitted to enter Nofei Yerushalayim for the final shots. Fortunately, it was the last day in which visitors were allowed into residents’ apartments, and so they were able to complete a brief session of filming with Ida.
Taking poet’s license, Natan added a couple of verses to those originally written by Naomi Shemer to reflect the current day situation. The bar mitzvah video, with Grandma Ida as a costar, premiered on August 17 in tandem with Yair’s elevation from boyhood to manhood in accordance with Jewish tradition.
■ RESTAURANTS, BARS and hotels have borne the brunt of the pandemic, and while business has begun to pick up in some restaurants, the people in the food business who are the hardest hit are those who ran cafeterias in educational and community centers. Most of these facilities have discontinued their in-house food services, which means that staff are finding themselves without jobs. For young waiters and waitresses, who seldom stay in a job for very long, it’s not so tragic, because they don’t have an emotional attachment to their place of employment, but for people such as David Berman, who has been responsible for Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies food services for 16 years, and knew the names of all the pupils and staff, it’s a blow. Berman was more than a chef. He developed long-standing relationships with a lot of people who passed through Pardes.
Originally from Capetown, Berman has been living in Israel since 1987. What brought him to Israel was an advertisement in his local Jewish newspaper about a course in hotel management that would be given in English to new immigrants. He’d already developed a love for cooking while in high school, and he figured that through a hotel management course, he could also become familiar with hotel kitchens. After completing the course, he underwent a few hotel and restaurant management internships, did a little private catering on the side, got married in 2002 and found his way to Pardes in 2004. Now, for the first time in 16 years, he’s looking for a job.
He’s willing to accept work as a chef, catering manager, food and beverage manager, or office manager in Jerusalem or anywhere in the West Bank. He is being assisted in this endeavor by the Jerusalem Municipality’s employment bureau at the First Station that helps Jerusalemites to maintain their businesses or to find jobs.


Tags Israel Jerusalem moshe lion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by