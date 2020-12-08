The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Green Police' bust suspects for illegal burial of waste around Israel

After necessary evidence was collected using various technological means, the investigation has officially become public on Monday.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 18:22
Piles of debris on bare ground at one of the sites. (photo credit: GREEN POLICE AT ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)
Piles of debris on bare ground at one of the sites.
(photo credit: GREEN POLICE AT ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY)
The Green Police, an arm of the Environmental Protection Ministry, arrested suspects on Monday for their role in transporting waste to illegal landfills throughout the country via trucks, following a one-year undercover investigation.
The investigation began when the Green Police received a tip about a number of suspects who were systematically transferring waste to a pirate transit station in the center of Israel, where it was brought onto trucks and then buried in illegal sites around the country, causing damage to state infrastructure and soil contamination. The suspects also operated warehouses and gas stations without a business license.
The Green Police worked together with the Tel Aviv Central District Police, the Tax Authority, and the Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority as part of their investigation.
After necessary evidence was collected using various technological means, the investigation was officially made public on Monday. The suspects have been detained for questioning, with police officers searching their homes and offices for documents and storage devices that may be relevant to the investigation.
"We once again see successful cooperation between the Green Police, the Israel Police and the law enforcement authorities in the fight against environmental crime," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel.
"The Environmental Protection Ministry will continue to monitor and enforce the pollution, and ensure that they are punished."
The investigation is in its infancy, and additional suspects are expected to come up and be detained as it develops.


Tags Israel Police environment investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why can pedophiles make aliyah but not a reformed Black convict? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by