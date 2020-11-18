The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Federal investigation opened following complaint of antisemitism at UIUC

The good news comes as a relief to many on campus, who claim to have experienced antisemitic and anti-Zionist harassment in alarming increasing rates over the past five years.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 01:24
Hallene Gateway at the University of Illinois (photo credit: PWOJDACZ/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hallene Gateway at the University of Illinois
(photo credit: PWOJDACZ/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced on Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into a complaint of unrelenting antisemitic harassment at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), submitted on behalf of UIUC’s Jewish students.
The good news comes as a relief to many on campus, who claim to have experienced antisemitic and anti-Zionist harassment in alarming increasing rates over the past five years.  
The federal investigation launched by the OCR will examine the complaint alleging numerous antisemitic and anti-Zionist instances at UIUC, including swastikas being found on campus several times, Jewish ritual items such as menorahs and mezuzahs being vandalized, windows of Jewish fraternity houses being smashed by bricks, and frequent harassment by members and supporters of Students for Justice in Palestine at UIUC.  
The complaint also claims that UIUC has allowed a hostile environment to proliferate on its campus in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It describes how on different occasions, UIUC employees have been complicit in fostering a hostile environment on campus. 
“Jewish and pro-Israel students at UIUC have been subjected to antisemitic and anti-Zionist harassment for far too long," said Alyza D. Lewin, President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which helped prepare the complaint. 
"We are very appreciative of OCR’s careful review of the complaint and correct determination of the necessity of a thorough and comprehensive investigation. This significant and critical development reaffirms the seriousness of the harassment and discrimination Jewish students face on a regular basis, and the importance of ongoing action by the university,” she added. 
Mark Rotenberg, vice president for University Initiatives and Legal Affairs at Hillel International, which also helped draft the complaint, expressed appreciation for the important step taken by OCR, stressing that “all Jewish college students deserve the right to learn and live in a safe, welcoming environment, free of antisemitism and anti-Israel harassment.”
Rotenberg's comments were reflected in statements made by several other universities following OCR's announced investigation.  Williams College, the University of North Carolina, Duke University and NYU all agreed to implement steps to combat rising antisemitic harassment and discrimination threatening Jewish students on their campuses.
On Monday, UIUC issued a statement expressing its commitment to allowing all students to express their Jewish and Zionist identity without facing discrimination during university sponsored activities, as well as during other campus activities.
The university also promised to work with the Jewish community to find and create concrete solutions. While Jewish groups on campus noted that the "statement and the commitment it demonstrates is important," they added that "it is only a first step" and they "look forward to ongoing collaborative work with the Chancellor and his team to convert the objectives… into action."
Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel from the UIUC's Chabad Center for Jewish Life noted that "with OCR opening an investigation, we hope that both of these actions, working simultaneously, will create a campus where Jewish students and all students can feel safe and at home.”  


Tags Chabad University of Illinois Anti-Zionism investigation antisemitism Jewish students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by