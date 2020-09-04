The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa revokes approval for wedding of Rebbe of Vizhnitz's granddaughter

In an alternate reality, not affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding of Pearl Malka, granddaughter of Rebbe of Vizhnitz, Rabbi Yaakov Hagar, would have attracted tens of thousands.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 22:35
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox take part in a wedding linking two prominent Hasidic dynasties in Netanya, on March 16 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox take part in a wedding linking two prominent Hasidic dynasties in Netanya, on March 16
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Haifa municipality decided on Friday evening to revoke an approval that was previously issued for Rebbe of Vizhnitz's granddaughter's wedding, which was set to take place in the city's Romema Arena.  
According to the municipality, the event was canceled for various reasons, but primarily due to the fact that Haifa has been designated as an orange city.
"All mass events will be reexamined and planned for accordingly in the next few days," a statement issued by the municipality read.
In an alternate reality, not affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding of Pearl Malka, granddaughter of Rebbe of Vizhnitz, Rabbi Yaakov Hagar, would have attracted tens of thousands of hassidim from across the country for a several-days-long event.
Local residents were furious to learn about the expected wedding, which they believed would violate coronavirus restrictions. However, the Vizhnitz hassidic dynasty reportedly clarified that the event was planned to take place under restricting conditions and according to the guidelines that allow holding culture events.
Those who oppose the wedding insisted that it could increase infection rates in the city and consequently change its status to a red city.
"The event was meant to take place without serving food and without dancing. It can hardly be called a wedding," said a member of the Vizhnitz family. He added that 1,000 people, divided into two groups of 500, were planned to participate in the event, while being divided into groups of 20 people seated together and prohibited from changing places.   
According to the latest national plan to combat the spread of the virus proposed by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, holding a cultural event in an orange city, while filling 20% of the hall's capacity, and in groups of up to 25 people, is allowed. The Romema Arena in Haifa can hold up to 5,000 people, making the wedding acceptable according to the guidelines and much below the allowed threshold.


Tags Haifa weddings Hasidic Coronavirus Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by