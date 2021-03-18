The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Haifa U student makes history, wins gold in world sailing championship

"Their win is a great source of pride for the State of Israel and for the university," said Prof. Ron Rubin, the president of the University of Haifa.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 18, 2021 17:43
Gil Cohen and Noam Homri. (photo credit: ERAN SELA)
Gil Cohen and Noam Homri.
(photo credit: ERAN SELA)
Gil Cohen, a geography student at the University of Haifa, has made personal and national history by winning gold at the 470 World Championship sailing competition in Portugal on Monday. 
"Their win is a great source of pride for the State of Israel and for the university," said Prof. Ron Rubin, the president of the University of Haifa. "The university's excellence is measured not only in its scientific advances and achievements, but also by the quality of its human content output." 
Gil Cohen and Noam Homri winning first place in the mixed category in the 470 World Championships, March 15, 2021. (Credit: ERAN SELA)Gil Cohen and Noam Homri winning first place in the mixed category in the 470 World Championships, March 15, 2021. (Credit: ERAN SELA)
The annual competition began in 1970, with only 51 boats representing 14 countries. Today, a quota is set for 80 boats from nationalities all over the world. 
A "champion" title was awarded to a woman for the first time in 1985, awarded that year to two Canadian sisters. The following year saw a separate Women's World Cup to address the needs of an increasing number of women crews. 
The World Cup remains open to co-ed teams, giving women the option to choose which championship they would like to compete in. 
In 2019, the 470 Women sailing team successfully qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 
Cohen made it to the shortlist of the top seven sailboats in the round before the final one with her sailing partner, Noam Homri. This put them in the race for top place, which they secured, winning the gold, earning them the title of world champions. 
They secured first position with 55 points, followed directly by another Israeli mixed [gender] team, led by Tal Sade and Noa Lasry, with 79 points. 
"I am sure that a shining future is awaiting Gil [Cohen] at whatever path life leads her on," added Rubin. 


