Haley, Danon to headline DiploTech Global Summit 2020

The virtual summit will be held in Partnership with the Jerusalem Post under the title - DiploTech Global Summit 2020: Israeli Innovation, Our Collective Future.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 10:10
United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon before the start of a UN Security Council meeting on Jerusalem and Palestine in 2017.
Former ambassadors to the United Nations, Nikki Haley and Danny Danon, will appear alongside world leaders, policy makers and Israeli innovators for the first ever “Diplomatic-Technology Summit” to explore Israel’s pioneering post-Covid solutions
The exclusive summit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and sponsored by the Jerusalem Post will see policy makers and world leaders conferring with leading experts from the fields of sustainable development, digitech, medtech and agtech. The prominent keynote speakers and carefully selected panelists will discuss and identify how our new world can best overcome the biggest global challenges and proactively prepare for a post-COVID world and collective sustainable future, where innovation and technology will play an even greater role. For images please see the media kit. 
Initiated by Danon, who served as Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former minister of science and technology, the summit will be chaired by Yossi Sagol, entrepreneur and Chairman of Sagol Holdings and MC’d, by Liz Claman, a Fox Business Network anchor. Keynote speakers include  Haley and Kira Radinsky, chair and chief technology officer at Diagnostic Robotics. 
“The COVID crisis has highlighted the necessity and importance of technology for Israel and the world,” Danon said. “The DiploTech Global Summit 2020 will highlight Israel’s unrivalled innovations and pioneering technology in the fields of sustainable development, post-Covid solutions, water, cyber and agriculture. It is a conference that will showcase tomorrow’s technologies, but more importantly, it will help build bridges and create connections between Israel and the global community. These authentic connections will help change the lives of societies for the better in a real and tangible way."
Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of the Jerusalem Post Group said: "The Summit is a meeting of statesmen, businessmen and entrepreneurs and the Jerusalem Post is the bridge between them and senior government and economics officials in the United States, Europe and the Arab world. We are seeing more and more companies and organizations realizing that the Jerusalem Post is the most effective arena for global cooperation.”
For further information on the DiploTech Global Summit 2020 please click here.


