Haredi call police 'antisemitic nazis' in coronavirus lockdown protests

Police are denying haredi claims of excessive and increased enforcement in a statement released on Sunday, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.

The police additionally added that, "the police act with equal enforcement regardless of the sector. It it is clear that the number of tickets given to the haredim is lower by the dozens than those given to the general public."The haredi protests come on the backdrop of protests held in Tel Aviv as tens of thousands gathered to voice their anger at the government's mishandling of the economy and the ensuing financial crisis affecting millions.Following the Tel Aviv protest on Saturday night, United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler commented on the police conduct of the haredi protests in Jerusalem compared to the haredi protests in Jerusalem."The pictures from the liberated Tel Aviv and the besieged Jerusalem speak for themselves: Secular people can gather and protest, haredim cannot," he said."Whoever still thought until today that there are human rights for haredi people in the Land of Israel, were shown the bitter truth again today: A haredi person is a citizen lacking human rights in the Jewish state."However on Saturday, police confronted protesters in Tel Aviv as well on Saturday night, with 12 suspects arrested for disturbing the public order. Images and video from the scene showed police and protesters violently clashing, with a number of arrests involving force.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.