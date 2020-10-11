The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Haredim in Jerusalem, Modi'in Illit violate coronavirus restrictions

Major violations took place among the centers of hassidic sects in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, as well as in several synagogues in Modi'in Illit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 02:44
POLICE IN Jerusalem detain a haredi protester last week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Clashes between haredim and police broke out Saturday night amid several mass violations of coronavirus restrictions during the celebration of the end of the Simhat Torah holiday, Walla reported.
Major violations took place among the centers of hassidic sects in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, as well as in several synagogues in Modi'in Illit.
Celebrations in Jerusalem saw several rounds of dancing, with participants reportedly flouting Health Ministry restrictions by refraining from social distancing or wearing face masks.
One such incident occurred in a synagogue on Ohelei Yosef Street in Jerusalem where hundreds of people participated in celebrations. Police sought to stop the event and even broke through the building's drywall, but the participants locked themselves in the main hall after barring all entrances. At least one person was arrested in minor clashes outside, but the police ultimately left without stopping the violations.
In Modi'in Illit, dozens of worshipers in multiple synagogues violated restrictions by refraining from wearing face masks or social distancing.
These violations come despite calls from religious leadership to adhere to restrictions, most notably from Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen and chief rabbis, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau. Indeed, most members of the haredi community follow restrictions, though a vocal contingent of prominent Hassidic sects continue to carry out violations.


