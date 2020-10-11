The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Head of public health: Schools unlikely to open Sunday

She presented what she defines as the "next closure prevention strategy."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 20:01
Head of Public Health Servies Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis (photo credit: Courtesy)
Head of Public Health Servies Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“This coming Sunday, we will probably not return to school,” said Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Sunday during a briefing from the Health Ministry headquarters at Airport City.
While she said that there are first signs that Israel is controlling the pandemic, she admitted that it is unlikely that by Sunday the morbidity indices will be met and therefore even preschoolers should not return to their classrooms.
“I am also a mother of children in first and third grades and I want to know when they will go to school,” Alroy-Preis said, “but I know that it is forbidden to set a date and open studies according to it.”
Alroy-Preis provided the media with a briefing on the exit strategy that the Health Ministry presented to the government and that will be discussed on Tuesday at the coronavirus cabinet meeting. The plan has nine stages and could last as long as four months or more, with two weeks in between each stage.
"The data today is encouraging, but this is the data from the weekend, so we have to be very careful,” she said at the start of the discussion. “We still do not think we have reached our goal. We will see the data of today and tomorrow. We hope that with the control of the disease, the number of critical patients and the mortality rate will also decrease.”
She said the latter numbers have started to “stabilize” from the closure.
She presented what she defines as the "next closure prevention strategy.”
In the first stage of the exit strategy, non-customer-facing businesses will be able to operate. Restaurants could provide takeaway and beaches and nature reserves could open up. At the same time children between the ages of zero and six could return to school.
This stage would also remove the 1,000-meters-from-home restriction.
“We do not want to remain in a quarantine where people are not allowed to move,” she said.
Stage two would reopen classrooms for students in grades one through four, as well as alternative medicine services.
Stage three would open up customer-facing businesses, retail, bed and breakfasts and synagogues.
Stage four would mean restaurants, coffee houses and gyms.
Stage five hotels and pools.
Stage six would allow students in grades five through 12 to go back to school.
Stage seven: Culture, leisure, events and concerts.
Stage eight would allow event halls to operate and stage one would allow for sporting events with an audience and clubs and bars to resurface.
According to her, the epidemiological logic of these stages is that places will open early where there is a low risk of infection and those with a high-risk will stay closed until wait until later stages. The higher risk places are those in which people do not wear masks or that are inside.
“In terms of the education system:  it is clear that it is not possible to start a job without first opening preschools for children aged 0-6 and then lower grades,” Alroy-Preis said. “We do this in a measured and careful way and we separate it into different stages. This will be done together with the Education Ministry, to ensure there is a more careful outline than previously.”
She said the idea of serologically testing teachers is being considered.
But she cautioned that in order for the exit strategy to work, there is a principle that cannot be broken and that is to manage Israel’s opening of the economy not based on dates but morbidity.
“We will go from stage to stage according to the reproduction (R) factor,” she said. She said that at all times the reproduction rate (the number of people that a sick person infects must stay at 0.8. Also, although there are goals for the number of new patients per day, the metrics will focus on the percentage positive of those tested.
"If you do not want to sign the next closure, you must lead this thing according to morbidity indices," Alroy-Preis stressed.
She answered a question from The Jerusalem Post about whether populism would get in the way of carrying out the program to plan with the simple answer: “I am not sure.”
Finally, she said that while during the first three stages, all of Israel will be viewed as a “red zone,” moving forward the country will roll out the traffic light program and there will be differences between the activities in cities and towns where the infection rate is high or low.
“If a closure is not put in place in red localities, then very soon the morbidity will rise throughout the country,” Alroy-Preis warned.
The infection rate has been dropping across all sectors, according to data by the Health Ministry. However, there are still several cities who meet the Health Ministry criteria for red zones. These include Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Elad, Modi'in Illit and Rehasim.


