Health basket budget set at NIS 550 m.

The budget for Israel's health basket for 2021 will be NIS 550 m., Finance Minister Israel Katz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Tuesday night. This is NIS 50 million higher than last year's budget, Katz said in a tweet Tuesday. Israel’s health basket includes a range of subsidized medical services, drugs, equipment and devices for permanent residents of the State of Israel.
בפגישה עם שר הבריאות @YuliEdelstein סיכמנו כעת כי תקציב סל התרופות השנה לתרופות מצילות חיים, יעמוד על סך 550 מיליון ש״ח. גידול של 50 מיליון ש״ח ביחס לתקציב השנה שעברה, וזאת למרות ההתמודדות עם האתגרים התקציביים. נעשה הכל כדי לסייע ולהציל חיים.— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) December 29, 2020
"Increasing the budget is very important," said Edelstein. "Despite the high budgets that have been invested in the Health System in the last few months, when I took up this position, I promised that every shekel that was invested in coronavirus would remain in the health system following the coronavirus."
"This is very important news for the Israeli public and the health system," said Katz. "It is our obligation to make a budget that favors the life-saving medicines and treatments that are needed by many citizens."Some 900 drugs and technologies were presented to the committee for consideration in January, reaching a total sum of about NIS three billion.