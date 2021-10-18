The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Health Minister presents new proposal to solve medical residents crisis

Scores of medical residents, interns and other medical staff have resigned in protest of 26-hour-long shifts.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 21:55
Medical personnel demonstrate outside the house of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on October 9, 2021. (photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
Medical personnel demonstrate outside the house of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on October 9, 2021.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday presented a new outline to solve the crisis with medical residents over the length of their shifts, a few hours after dozens of them submitted letters of resignation to their hospitals.
Residents, students and interns have taken to the streets for weeks to demand a reduction of their 26-hour shifts.
According to the plan, the first phase will start on March 31, 2022, in 10 hospitals in the periphery. By November 30, 2022, shifts will be shortened in the internal- and emergency-medicine departments in two hospitals in the center of the country.
By March 30, 2023, the outline will apply to the same departments in all hospitals nationwide. A further expansion, which will be decided upon at a later stage, will be implemented by November 30, 2023.
By 2025, all residents, interns and students in Israel will work 18-hour shifts, Horowitz said.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz with Israel's new coronavirus testing kit, August 8, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz with Israel's new coronavirus testing kit, August 8, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A previous outline proposed by the Health Ministry did not say when shifts would be shortened in hospitals in central Israel. That proposal was rejected by the residents.
“These milestones anchor my commitment and that of the Health Ministry to complete the process of shortening shifts throughout the country,” Horowitz said.
“Your struggle is the struggle of the health system; it is my struggle,” he said to the young medical staffers. “We will succeed in it together.”
The Mirsham residents’ union, which has been leading the protests, did not immediately respond to the announcement. Earlier in the day, some of its members submitted their resignations in more than 30 hospitals.
The Israeli Medical Association welcomed the Health Ministry’s announcement.
“This move will improve both the quality of life of the residents and the medical service,” IMA chairman Prof. Zion Hagay said.


