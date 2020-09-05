Heatwave in Israel expected to continue until end of week

In light of the high temperatures , Israel's Health Ministry released guidelines on Sunday for the public to handle the ongoing heatwave throughout the country, as temperatures continue to soar.

For the benefit of the public, with emphasis on the elderly population and those with chronic illness, the ministry advised citizens to "Avoid exposure to heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, be sure to drink water and be in air-conditioned places as much as possible."

To cope with the heat, Israelis have been using air conditioners at a very high rate, causing power outages across the country.

The Electric Company has said that these malfunctions are being taken care of, and that they are usually at the house or building level rather than whole streets or neighborhoods - though some will take more time to fix than others, depending on the nature of the malfunction.

Similarly, on Friday, three people collapsed from heat stroke, with one 19-year-old later dying after consuming alcohol at a rave. Another 50-year-old woman collapsed and was brought to the hospital after also suffering from a heat stroke.



Omri Ron and Alex Winston contributed to this report.

