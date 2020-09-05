The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Heatwave in Israel expected to continue until end of week

To cope with the heat, Israelis have been using air conditioners at a very high rate, causing power outages across the country.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 12:25
Children wearing masks play in the water along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as they visit Zikim beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in southern Israel July 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A heatwave that has seen temperatures soar to above 40°C in Israel is expected to continue throughout the coming week, according to weather forecasts.
In light of the high temperatures, Israel's Health Ministry released guidelines on Sunday for the public to handle the ongoing heatwave throughout the country, as temperatures continue to soar.
For the benefit of the public, with emphasis on the elderly population and those with chronic illness, the ministry advised citizens to "Avoid exposure to heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, be sure to drink water and be in air-conditioned places as much as possible." 
To cope with the heat, Israelis have been using air conditioners at a very high rate, causing power outages across the country.
The Electric Company has said that these malfunctions are being taken care of, and that they are usually at the house or building level rather than whole streets or neighborhoods - though some will take more time to fix than others, depending on the nature of the malfunction.
Similarly, on Friday, three people collapsed from heat stroke, with one 19-year-old later dying after consuming alcohol at a rave. Another 50-year-old woman collapsed and was brought to the hospital after also suffering from a heat stroke. 

Omri Ron and Alex Winston contributed to this report. 
 


