Hebrew U, Ben Gurion sign historic agreement with Moroccan university

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Ben Gurion University of the Negev signed a historic agreement with Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic University this week, which would "promote academic collaborations," according to press releases.

This marks a historic agreement since the normalization agreement of diplomatic relations between the two countries last December with the Abraham Accords



History in the making! @HebrewU to partner w/Morocco's @UM6P_officiel . In the works: student exchanges, joint research projects, collaborative degrees. It's all part of the Abraham Accords which normalizes ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Mabrook & Mazal tov! August 19, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Such collaborations between the two institutions include "joint research and collaborative degrees" and "innovation on a global scale," as well as the "exchange of publications and academic materials."

The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University with Ben Gurion University is set to "tackle the world's food and water challenges." It will also focus on other sustainability issues such as water, energy and ecological restoration.

"We take pride in being one of the first Israeli universities to formalize a relationship with our esteemed Moroccan counterpart," Hebrew University President Asher Cohen stated. "We look forward to the many ways this collaboration will benefit our two countries and the region, at large."

OVERSHADOWED BY heavily funded Orthodox outreach groups, pluralistic options on campus are either small or non-existent. Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem study in 2018. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Hebrew University has been shown to make many academic achievements and advancements recently, as it was reported on Sunday that the university was ranked in the Top 100 alongside the Technion and the Weizmann Institute of Science in this year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by Shanghai Ranking.

Zev Stub contributed to this report.