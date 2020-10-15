The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Herziliya's 'Operation Emerald' sees city's COVID status go green

"Operation Emerald" is a name given to a number of actions all with the purpose of reducing the number of coronavirus patients in the city.

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 04:04
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police prepare for new coronavirus lockdown regulations, Sept. 25, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Herziliya has managed to turn itself from an "orange city" into a "green city" after a series of actions they titled "Operation Emerald."
Before action was taken, the city had 342 coronavirus patients. This was reduced to 263 patients.
The actions taken included epidemiological investigations, and a system which helped the city maintain contact with patients, providing them with medication and food as well as making sure they did not violate quarantine.
These actions are on top of the regular lock down measures, which include a prohibition on large gatherings and fines to all who break the Health Ministry's guidelines. The Municipality brought in new measures to communicate these regulations to its citizens, mostly through digital means and billboards.
"We have proven that the ability to reduce infections is in our hands," Herziliya Mayor, Moshe Fadlon said. "Thanks to strict following of the guidelines by our citizens, as well as consistent action on our part, we managed to return to being a "green city," but we must remain vigilant and keep following the guidelines."
"This is the peak of an amazing, city-wide operation along with amazing compliance from the citizens," City CEO Yehuda Ben Ezra said. "Together we managed to make a change that has returned the green designation to our city, and now all that remains is to keep following the guidelines."


