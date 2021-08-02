Herzog urges interfaith dialogue at Haifa coexistence summit

Speaking at a coexistence summit on Monday at the Dan Panorama Haifa Hotel, Herzog said the mixed towns and cities had once been models of coexistence and proof that it was possible for all the sectors in Israel’s demographic mosaic to live together in peace and harmony.

The summit was the first time that spiritual leaders of different faiths and municipal leaders came together with the president of the state in an effort to resolve differences and to restore past relationships.

Among the participants were Archbishop Youssef Matte, head of the Greek Catholic Church in the Galilee; Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau; Sheikh Nadr Haib, head of the Association of Muslim Spiritual Leaders; Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Moafaq Tarifl; Kafr Kama Mayor Zecharia Nabso, head of the Circassian community; and Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut Mayor Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities.

The key purpose of the summit was to sign a treaty of cooperation calling for peace, fraternity and coexistence among all the religious, ethnic and political groups within Israeli society.

This was duly done in Herzog’s presence.

In view of the complexities of Israeli society, everyone was in need of guidance from some wise and knowledgeable person whom they admired and trusted to steer them on the right path, Herzog said. There are people who chose the right rabbi, priest, kadi, sheikh or kes, he said, but there are also those who chose unwisely.

Herzog stressed that cooperation and coexistence are not edicts, but rather the right thing to do.

As leaders, all those present were required to set an example of partnership for communities all over the country regardless of faith, ethnic origin or gender, Bibas said. He paid tribute to those religious leaders who are putting out the fires of intolerance and violence and are calling for peace and reconciliation.

“We all have to live here together, because we have no other country,” Bibas said.

“Needless hatred has cost us dear lives,” Matte said. “Our land is the camp of God, who has enjoined us to live here together as one family – the family of our father Abraham.”

He called on the Israeli government to make education equal for all children so that they would grow up knowing that the other does not pose a threat and that they have a common future.

The signatories to the treaty promised that out of a deep sense of mission and belief in the love of humanity, they would work together for unity and tolerance, accepting all human beings, regardless of who they were, in an attempt to find common ground and to bring people of diverse backgrounds closer to each other.

In view of the recent upheavals, they also pledged to do everything possible to eliminate violence in all forms.