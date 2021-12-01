The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hi-tech workers abroad to receive tax benefits if they return to Israel

The new policy is aimed at solving an acute labor shortage in Israel’s burgeoning technology industry.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 00:59
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israel announced new tax benefits for Israeli hi-tech workers living abroad – as well as workers entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return – on Tuesday via a statement by Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.
Returning residents who left Israel over a year ago will not have to pay capital gains taxes on overseas earnings, will be able to deduct expenses associated with returning to Israel, and will have their income tax rate capped at 30% (as opposed to 47%) in the first year of their return, as well as 35% in their second year. These tax relief measures will be further extended to foreigners who are eligible to make “Aliyah” to Israel under the Law of Return.
The new policy is aimed at solving a labor shortage in Israel’s burgeoning technology industry. The benefits will be valid for a period of approximately two years and lend a “significant boost” to Israel’s hi-tech sector, the ministry added.
Currently, only returning Israeli hi-tech workers who have been working overseas for a decade or longer are entitled to eschew taxes on capital gains and passive income earnings from overseas investments. Until now, returning Israelis tax rates were capped at the typical 47% and workers were not allowed to deduct moving expenses.
“This is another step out of a wide range of programs that I am promoting in response to the acute human power problem that the Israeli high-tech industry is experiencing, alongside all-time records,” Innovation Minister Orit Farkash-HaCohen said.
While Israel’s unemployment rate sits at around 8% per the Central Bureau of Statistics, technology companies are among Israel's largest employers, employing 334,000 people per a 2020 report by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central. Despite Israel’s hi-tech sector dominating employment nationwide, job openings have seen massive growth across the industry, with job openings rising 300% in the year 2021 alone.
PARTICIPANTS AT the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference, Israel’s largest international hi-tech gathering, featuring hundreds of start ups, VCs, angel investors and leading multinationals, get hands-on with some tech. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)PARTICIPANTS AT the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference, Israel’s largest international hi-tech gathering, featuring hundreds of start ups, VCs, angel investors and leading multinationals, get hands-on with some tech. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The massive demand for jobs comes amid a record $15 billion of incoming investment into Israel’s hi-tech sector from January to August 2021 – 2020 saw a then-record $10.6 billion of investment. As investment has grown, however, labor force participation has declined, reaching a low as 60.50% in January 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the past year, the high-tech industry broke records in raising capital, significantly increasing the need to recruit skilled workers, thus intensifying the problem of a chronic shortage of workers in the industry,” noted Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.
Israel has provided tax incentives in the past, most famously to those making aliyah to Israel. The Law of Return not only allows Jews the right to relocate to Israel and obtain Israeli citizenship, but also offers various tax breaks to encourage diaspora Jews to migrate to Israel. In 2017, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration introduced tax exemptions on foreign income and assets, tax credits for new “Olim” – or immigrants entering via the Law of Return – and support and assistance for entrepreneurs.
Israel offers additional tax benefits to hi-tech companies, investors, and lenders, announcing a series of tax incentives last October to companies across the technology field.
“We see paramount importance in promoting the high-tech industry, which is the locomotive that leads the economy and a significant factor in its growth,” Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who co-sponsored the initiative with Farkash-HaCohen, said.


Tags aliyah startup hi-tech immigrants in israel law of return israel start up nation high tech immigration Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by